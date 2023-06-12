Samuel L. Jackson Had Every Right to Look Annoyed After Losing a Tony Last Night

Samuel L. Jackson, celebrated actor and national treasure, was up for his first Tony Award last night. Samuel L. Jackson, celebrated actor and national treasure, also lost his first Tony Award last night — and anyone watching can tell you he was not pleased.

Jackson, who got his start in theater and has returned to the stage in recent years, had secured a nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play (that’s how they say “Supporting Actor” on Broadway) for his turn in the revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson (coincidentally, Jackson originated another role in the play when it debuted at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987). Jackson faced some stiff competition in the category, up against the likes of celebrated character actors David Zayas and Arian Moayed (a.k.a Stewy from Succession), rising Broadway star Jordan E. Cooper, and four-time Tony-nominee and theater vet Brandon Uranowitz.

It was Uranowitz who ultimately took home the prize for his performance in Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, and the actor received a big round of applause from the crowd and his fellow nominees — well, most of them. Jackson was caught on camera taking a beat before slowly putting his hands together, and he did so without changing the incredible sour look he’d been sporting even before the winner was announced. And we wouldn’t go so far as to say he rolled his eyes, but the way he slightly tilted his head towards the heavens — well, the effect was similar.

Brandon Uranowitz takes home Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role in @Leopoldstadtbwy! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/UahqY67SUU — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) June 12, 2023

Now, without diminishing Uranowitz's achievement (this was, after all, his first Tony win after three losses), Jackson arguably had more than enough reasons to sport that grumpy look. Because over the course of his illustrious career, the great man has somehow never won a major competitive acting prize in the U.S.

For the record, Jackson has won top prizes on the international awards show and festival circuits and two Independent Spirit Awards. But, along with last night’s defeat at the Tonys, he’s also lost an Emmy and four Golden Globes. Yes, he got a much-deserved Honorary Academy Award last year, but he’s somehow only been nominated for one Oscar anyway, Best Supporting Actor for Pulp Fiction in 1995.

Speaking of which, if you think his peeved reaction at the Tonys last night was something, just check out the video of him not-at-all-subtly saying, “Shit,” after losing that Oscar to Martin Landau.