Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ Ending on TBS After Seven Seasons

“Bee made television history in the late night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape,” read a statement from the host’s reps

Jon Blistein

Samantha Bee in 2018.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal will not return to TBS this fall after seven seasons.

Bee’s reps shared a statement with Rolling Stone that reads, “Samantha Bee is honored to have hosted the Emmy award winning series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS for seven seasons, but the show will not return to the network this fall.”

TBS confirmed the news in a statement shared with Variety, saying, “As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Bee became the first woman to host a late-night satire show when Full Frontal premiered in February 2016 (she’d previously spent 12 years as a Daily Show correspondent). Over seven seasons, Full Frontal earned critical praise and numerous Emmy nominations, picking up its 19th earlier this month when it was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series. In 2017, Bee and her team  won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for their special event, “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” which rivaled that year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“Bee made television history in the late-night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape,” the statement from Bee’s reps continued. “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform, and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories, particularly about women.”

With Full Frontal, Bee became one of the most prominent late-night voices during Donald Trump’s presidency. In 2018, she even garnered significant controversy when she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” after the president’s daughter/advisor shared a photo of herself and her child as the Trump administration was separating migrant children from their families. Bee apologized and said her language was “inappropriate and inexcusable,” but pointedly noted the way “one bad word” diverted attention from the actual crisis at the border.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Bee spoke about breaking ground with Full Frontal and being one of (if not sometimes the only) woman in late-night television. “It is not exciting to me to be the last woman standing in this space,” she said. “It’s not what I want. It’s a huge loss that Sarah’s [Silverman] show [I Love You, America] is off the air, that Michelle’s show [The Break With Michelle Wolf] is off the air, that Robin’s show [The Rundown With Robin Thede] is off the air. It’s bullshit. I thought we had learned a lesson, that other voices could emerge and tell a different tale of what’s happening. But that’s not bearing out.”

