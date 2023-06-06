SAG-AFTRA Vote in Favor of Strike Authorization if Contract Talks Stall

SAG-AFTRA announced on Monday evening that its members have authorized a strike ahead of their negotiations with Hollywood studios.

According to the union, 97.91 percent of ballots cast voted in favor of a strike authorization, and nearly 65,000 members, or 47.69 percent of eligible voters, took part in the vote.

“I’m proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in a statement. “Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

According to their website, SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, journalists, dancers, singers, and more.

SAG-AFTRA’s leadership now has approval from its members to order a strike if contract talks stall after the current labor contract with the AMPTP expires on June 30.

Two points of contention have led to an impasse between the two parties: Residual payments and the use of artificial intelligence. The WGA has called higher pay and regulated use of AI, specifically when it comes to how writers’ scripts, and actors’ voices and images are used.

WGA members went on strike May 2 after negotiations with Hollywood studios fell through — the first time since 2007, before streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu were established.