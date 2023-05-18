fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Standing Up

SAG-AFTRA Boards Calls for Strike Authorization Vote by Guild Members

"We must get all our ducks in a row should the need present itself," president Fran Drescher confirmed
Writers on strike march with signs on the picket line on day four of the strike by the Writers Guild of America in front of Netflix in Hollywood, California on May 5, 2023. - More than 11,000 Hollywood television and movie writers are on their first strike since 2007 after talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to clinch a deal. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
SAG-AFTRA members support the WGA strike. Frederic J. BROWN/AFP

SAG-AFTRA may officially join the WGA on the picket lines. Last night, the SAG-AFTRA National Board unanimously agreed to recommend that its members vote to authorize a strike. 

The decision comes ahead of the guild’s TV and theatrical contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which begin June 7. An affirmative vote from the guild’s members doesn’t necessarily mean a strike will take place; instead, it would allow the SAG-AFTRA board to call one if deemed necessary during the negotiation process.

“For the first time in a very long time, our member leadership stands in solidarity at the negotiating committee and the National Board levels on moving forward with a strike authorization,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “We must get all our ducks in a row should the need present itself. The prospect of a strike is not a first option, but a last resort. As my dad always says, ‘Better to have and not need than to need and not have!’”

She continued, “Therefore, I implore eligible members to follow the leads of both the negotiating committee and the National Board with an unprecedented show of solidarity and make three a charm with an emphatic ‘yes’ for a strike authorization vote!”

SAG-AFTRA currently represents more than 160,000 entertainment and media professionals, including hundreds of established Hollywood actors. The organization is a combination of two guilds: the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The goal of the upcoming negotiations is fair pay, as well as a discussion about the use of AI likenesses.

A press release announcing the vote authorization explained, “Earning a living as a professional performer has become increasingly difficult, with both inflation and the streaming ecosystem undercutting compensation — all the while, corporate profits and executive pay at studios continue to rise. Add to this the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and the burdens of the industrywide shift to self-tape, the outlook for working actors becomes unsustainable without transformative change.”

Editor’s picks

The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Instructions on how to vote will be sent to eligible members today. Voting will close at 5 p.m. PT on Monday, June 5. 

Trending

Drescher has appeared on the WGA picket lines and expressed her support for the writers’ strike, which began earlier this month. In an interview on SiriusXM’s The Julie Mason Show, Drescher confirmed that “it’s important that we sit by our sister unions in solidarity.”

“That’s what makes labor powerful,” she said. “And it’s a very interdependent and collaborative art form. And everybody’s contribution needs to be honored. And the industry at large has changed so significantly with the advent of digital and streaming that it’s inevitable that when this time where, you know, many of the unions are about to renegotiate, SAG-AFTRA included, that serious and significant adjustments have to be made to the contract because the whole business model of the industry has changed.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Says He's 'Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks' and 'Was Playing Pickleball Yesterday'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid on Career, Failures, Aging: "My Plan Is to Live Forever"

Mature Shoppers Are Ditching Their $90 Creams for This Jane Fonda-Approved Brand’s $6 Wrinkle-Reducing Moisturizer 

LIV Golf Suit Drops Golfers as DeChambeau, Jones Exit

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad