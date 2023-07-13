SAG-AFTRA Strike Looms as Contract Deadline Passes Without New Deal

Hollywood is officially in the midst of what could be an industry-crippling “double strike” as the SAG-AFTRA television, theatrical, and streaming contracts expired without a deal at midnight.

Following four weeks of negotiations, the 160,000-member Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists did not reach a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the movie studios and streaming services. In light of that, the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee announced it has voted unanimously to recommend a strike to the National Board. SAG-AFTRA’s National Board will vote on Thursday morning to determine whether the strike will officially take place.

“SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”

National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added, "The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry's business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That's not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor. Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members' resolve, as they are about to fully discover."

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.



SAG-AFTRA’s National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike. https://t.co/ZoDmoDYZc0 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023

The union will hold a press conference on Thursday at noon PST at SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles following the conclusion of the National Board vote. It is at that point that a strike would commence if approved during the vote.

In a press release, SAG-AFTRA called out several studios by name, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery, noting that AMPTP “remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members.”

News of the strike comes just hours after the Emmy Awards announced the nominees for their 2023 event, an award show that could ultimately be impacted if the strike stretches into the fall and onto the Primetime Emmys’ September 10 show date.

Last month, 98 percent of SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor of a strike if contract talks stall. The potential SAG-AFTRA strike arrives as the WGA Strike, which began May 2, wages on. This could mark Hollywood’s first “double strike” — when actors and writers were simultaneously on strike — since 1960. The SAG president at the time: Future POTUS Ronald Reagan, the Wrap notes.

SAG-AFTRA and WGA members are fighting for the same issues: increased residual payments, higher salaries, and the regulation of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

The strike also comes amid union members’ dissatisfaction with SAG-AFTRA president Fran [Drescher], who was photographed this weekend partying with Kim Kardashian in Italy despite the looming labor battle.

"I have faith in the negotiating team around her. I think there's a lot of wisdom and passion in that room and I know a lot of the people on the negotiating team personally that have made me feel at ease about the situation going into whatever results in the next 24 hours," one member told Rolling Stone.

"But I see Fran [Drescher] as a figurehead who enjoys the press and posing for cameras more than anything else. Unfortunately, she's the head of one of the largest labor unions in entertainment at a time of seasonal change and she's not the leader of the moment but she's the leader we have for the moment."

Before the initial June 30 deadline, Rolling Stone broke the news that more than 300 SAG members, including major stars like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Poehler, and other A-list actors signed a letter to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee. In the letter, they threatened to strike and expressed their dissatisfaction with Drescher and other leaders, writing, “SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not.”

The longest SAG strike in Hollywood history occurred in 1988, with 153 days elapsing before the two sides reached an agreement; the WGA strike is currently at more than 70 days.