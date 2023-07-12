SAG-AFTRA Agrees to Federal Mediation as Contract Deadline Looms

SAG-AFTRA agreed to bring in a federal mediation agency in its tense negotiations with major Hollywood studios, but declined to extend negotiations beyond Wednesday night, when the current contract expires.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the union said it had agreed to a “last-minute request for federal mediation” from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The union has already extended contract negotiations once from its previous July 1 deadline.

“We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement,” SAG-AFTRA stated.

"The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee has agreed to the AMPTP’s last-minute request for federal mediation and has reaffirmed the negotiating committee’s dedication to securing a fair deal+ (1/3) https://t.co/GYN4UihMxM — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 12, 2023

On Monday, SAG-AFTRA leaders briefed top publicity firms on how their talent can help the union if a strike were to take place this week.

“SAG-AFTRA’s National Board has the option to call a strike if the AMPTP won’t agree on a deal that bolsters performer’s careers and ensures their profession remains one that can support a dignified livelihood,” leadership wrote to the PR agencies.

Last month, 98 percent of guild members voted in favor of a strike if contract talks stall.

The third party effort from SAG-AFTRA arrives as the WGA Strike, which began May 2, wages on. An actors strike would be the first union strike since 2000, marking the first time both the actors and the writers were simultaneously on strike since 1960. Trending Murdochs Start to Sour on DeSantis: 'They Can Smell a Loser' 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms Fans Keep Dying at This Country Music Festival. Their Families Want Answers Trump Blasts Prosecutor He Appointed for Not Giving Hunter Biden ‘Death Sentence’

SAG-AFTRA and WGA members are fighting for the same issues: increased residual payments, higher salaries, and the regulation of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.