Ryan Seacrest Adds Yet Another Day Job as New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

Never let it be said that Ryan Seacrest is allergic to hard work— or even just a sheer amount of it. On Tuesday, Seacrest announced that he would take over for Wheel of Fortune legend Pat Sajak starting in 2024— marking yet another major hosting gig for the media personality.

According to a press release from parent company Sony Pictures, Seacrest will begin his tenure as host following the end of Season 41 and continue to work with longtime co-host Vanna White. He’ll also serve as a consulting producer on the show.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan! pic.twitter.com/TG5666m2Xc — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 27, 2023

The news comes less than a month after Sajak officially confirmed his retirement from the show.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in his June announcement. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”

While viewers will no longer see Sajak’s face when they tune into new episodes in 2024, that doesn’t mean it’s truly goodbye. According to Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, Sajak will stay on the team as a consultant for three years following his last day as host.

In Sajak's 40 years in the role, Wheel of Fortune went from a run-of-the-mill game show to an iconic fixture on daytime television. It also earned Sajak the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1993, 1997, and 1998.

Seacrest added Tuesday that he’s excited to continue the show’s traditions and work with the team.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” Seacrest said. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”