Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Settle Rumored NYE Feud: ‘We Are Not’ Fighting

White flags raised, Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest have put their rumored feud to rest. During Thursday’s episode of Seacrest’s radio program On Air on Thursday, the two officially set their differences aside after almost a year of making jabs at each other over their respective New Year’s Eve shows.

The pair were first largely painted as enemies at the end of 2021 when Cohen, host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, nodded to the Seacrest-hosted ABC program Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve while they were both in Times Square, saying: “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing.” But while Cohen later admitted he regretted the comment and blamed it on his on-air drinking, Seacrest certainly caught wind of the comment. Ahead of the most recent New Year’s Eve broadcast, CNN announced that it would be putting an end to hosts drinking on the network, which Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly was “probably a good idea,” nodding to Cohen’s behavior the year before.

The two instances, plus rumors that Cohen intentionally ignored Seacrest during the latest broadcast, fueled the flames. But both hosts are ready to toss a bucket of water over the matter and move on.

Making an appearance on the radio show Thursday, Cohen shared that while he wasn’t even sure whether they were actually at odds with one another, he’s happy to call a truce. “I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan!” he admitted. “I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don’t like fighting with people.”

Seacrest cleared the air, adding: “It’s funny that some people think that you and I have this thing going on, which just isn’t true.”