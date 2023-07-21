Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Sets September Premiere Date

Wrexham AFC’s underdog story is returning to our screens soon. On Friday, FX revealed that Welcome to Wrexham — the documentary series based on the Welsh soccer club — will return for a second season on Sept. 2.

The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny executive-produced show is set to air on FX before heading to Hulu and Disney+ internationally the following day. The announcement of a second season arrives after Welcome to Wrexham‘s success on Hulu after it earned six Emmy nominations, including for Unstructured Reality Series.

Wrexham AFC is currently on tour across the U.S. playing friendly matches. The club is set to play LA Galaxy’s B team on Saturday in Los Angeles before games with Manchester United and Bethlehem Steel.

McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey, and Boardwalk Pictures' Andrew Fried, Alan Bloom, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Jordan Wynn all executive-produce the show.

The new premiere date comes several days after McElhenney shared that he had been diagnosed with a “host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at age 46.

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” he said. “You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”