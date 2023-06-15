Ryan Reynolds Previews Soothing Late Nights in ‘Bedtime Stories With Ryan’ ASMR Trailer

Who needs therapy when Ryan Reynolds has an entire original series dedicated to reading mind-soothing bedtime stories ASMR-style? Bedtime Stories with Ryan, the first launch from his content company Maximum Effort’s channel on Fubo, will arrive on June 20 and is, crucially, minimal energy.

“You know the best part about stories?” Reynolds asks in the first trailer for the series. “You remember them. They stay with you. And I want to tell you a bedtime story.” The actor’s wardrobe is all matching pajama sets and cozy slippers. In the clip, he settles into a chair centered across from a fireplace with a cup of tea resting on the end table. Two sheep are tucked in and ready for bed in the twin beds beside him.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” Reynolds shared in a statement. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

Once his two sheep friends drift to sleep, Reynolds makes his way to the roof of this fantasy-land home. Looking out at the starry night, he narrates: "Now, shh. Rest your tired bones and remember, whatever you do, don't fall asleep."

The trailer positions Bedtime Stories with Ryan as a “restful show” from an “anxious mind” and features music from Sleeping at Last.

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” shared Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios at Fubo. “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel’s programming slate of maximum comfort.”