fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Agreement

‘Rust’ Producers’ Settlement With Halyna Hutchins’ Family Approved

The agreement, which comes after Hutchins' husband filed a wrongful death suit, will provide for the couple's preteen son
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 28: Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)
Halyna Hutchins in 2019. Fred Hayes/Getty Images/SAGindie

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died of a gunshot wound on the set of the movie Rust, has reached a settlement with actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers, according to KRQE. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the couple’s 10-year-old son, Andros, in Feb. 2022.

After about a year of speculation on the suit’s status and about a month after prosecutors dropped criminal manslaughter charges against Baldwin, the Santa Fe District Court approved the settlement, KRQE reported Thursday. The delay in approval was on account of the court ensuring it was in Andros’ best interest. Judge Bryan Biedscheid chose to seal the documents because of the child’s age.

Trending

Matthew Hutchins had announced a settlement was reached last October. That news came a year after Baldwin fired a prop gun on set, wrongly loaded with live bullets. Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed both pleaded not guilty. In Feb., a firearms enhancement charge was dropped, and in April, Baldwin’s manslaughter charge was also dropped; The New York Post reported in April that Gutierrez-Reed’s charge would continue through the legal process.

The settlement allowed the producers to finish making Rust, adding Matthew as an executive producer. Filming resumed this past April and wrapped in May. Cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) replaced Halyna. “Last day of filming Rust in Montana,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram on May 22. “It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Harrison Ford Told 'Indiana Jones 5' Stunt Guys to 'Leave Me the F--- Alone' While on Horseback: 'I'm an Old Man' and 'Want to Look Like It'

'Succession' Series Finale: The Roy Family Saga Ended in a Breathtaking Blindside

Ivanka Trump's Latest Outing Proves She's Trying Harder Than Ever to Get Old Reputation Back

Hannah Gadsby’s Disastrous ‘Pablo-matic’ Show at the Brooklyn Museum Has Some ‘Pablo-ms’ of Its Own

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad