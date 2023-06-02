‘Rust’ Producers’ Settlement With Halyna Hutchins’ Family Approved

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died of a gunshot wound on the set of the movie Rust, has reached a settlement with actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers, according to KRQE. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the couple’s 10-year-old son, Andros, in Feb. 2022.

After about a year of speculation on the suit's status and about a month after prosecutors dropped criminal manslaughter charges against Baldwin, the Santa Fe District Court approved the settlement, KRQE reported Thursday. The delay in approval was on account of the court ensuring it was in Andros' best interest. Judge Bryan Biedscheid chose to seal the documents because of the child's age.

Matthew Hutchins had announced a settlement was reached last October. That news came a year after Baldwin fired a prop gun on set, wrongly loaded with live bullets. Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed both pleaded not guilty. In Feb., a firearms enhancement charge was dropped, and in April, Baldwin’s manslaughter charge was also dropped; The New York Post reported in April that Gutierrez-Reed’s charge would continue through the legal process.

The settlement allowed the producers to finish making Rust, adding Matthew as an executive producer. Filming resumed this past April and wrapped in May. Cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) replaced Halyna. “Last day of filming Rust in Montana,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram on May 22. “It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today.”