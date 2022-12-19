Ariana Grande and Maren Morris Are ‘Gagging’ Over RuPaul’s Drag Race’s New Queens in Trailer

Hold on to your wigs, and apply that lipstick because RuPaul’s Drag Race is back! On Monday, the beloved drag queen competition released its official trailer for Season 15, boasting a star-studded list of guest judges.

Among the celebrity guest judges are Ariana Grande, who’ll join the queens on the show’s first episode on Jan. 6, musicians Janelle Monáe and Maren Morris, and comedians Ali Wong and Megan Stalter.

“This was a total game-changer,” judge Grande says in a teaser of her appearance. “You’re damn talented!”

“I’m gagging,” adds Morris. “Hands-down, my favorite look of the night.”

“You killed it!” says Monae.

Although they don’t appear in the show’s trailer, Julia Garner, Hayley Kiyoko, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillen, and Orville Peck are also set to help Ru and the crew judge the drag competition.

MTV announced its cast last week, featuring drag queens Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, and twins Sugar and Spice.

“We’re the first twins competing on Drag Race, and we’re competing against each other,” says Sugar in the trailer to her sister. “Bye, bitch! Get out of my frame.”

The show, which was previously hosted on VH1 and Logo, has now made its way to MTV. The trailer teases a main challenge in the first episode that pays homage to the show’s first-ever episode back in 2009: a sexy car wash photoshoot.

"We used to date," says one drag queen in the trailer. "If you keep shoving your two cents in, I think I'm gonna go insane," says another.

The new season is set to feature returning judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews alongside RuPaul. Meanwhile, Ts Madison will now join the rotating set of judges for the new season. (She previously appeared on two episodes of Season 13.)

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to have a two-hour premiere on MTV on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.