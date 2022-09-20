Roseanne Barr Attempts Career Revival With ‘A Roseanne Comedy Special’

Rosanne Barr seems to be hoping three years is enough time for audiences to forget her past controversies. The comedian is attempting a career revival with a stand-up special aptly titled, A Roseanne Comedy Special, set for release via the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation in early 2023. It will mark her first stand-up special in 16 years.

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a statement. “Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.”

With the upcoming special, Barr joins the streaming service’s roster alongside Kevin Costner, Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan, and Kelsey Grammer for the special that has been described as a “comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits.”

In 2018, Barr was handed another shot at sitcom stardom with the revival of Roseanne, which has been off the air since 1997. But the return of the series based largely on her life and comedy went up in flames when ABC canceled the reboot during its first season after the comedian posted a racist tweet about former Obama administration senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. The series was replaced with the spin-off The Conners, and Barr’s character was killed off completely.