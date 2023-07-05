Robert De Niro’s Daughter Says Her Son Leandro Died After Buying Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, according to his mother Drena De Niro, who is the daughter of actor Robert De Niro.

Rodriguez died at the age of 19 on Monday, July 3. At the time, a cause of death was not given.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit , my son is gone forever,” his mother wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post.

Rodriguez appeared in three films over the course of his life, always alongside Drena. His first part came when he was likely just one or two years old: Drena had been working with filmmaker Bruno de Almeida on his 2005 feature, The Collection, a collaborative project that was made between 2001 and 2005. Drena played multiple characters in the movie, and a young Rodriguez made an appearance credited as “Kid in Cableman.”

Drena and Rodriguez also appeared in Bradley Cooper's 2018 remake of A Star Is Born. Drena was cast as Paulette Stone, the wife of Dave Chappelle's character, Noodles, while Rodriguez played their son, Leo.

In another post following his death, Drena wrote: “You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army. I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again. My heart is broken forever.”