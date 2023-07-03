Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Dead at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, one of Robert De Niro’s grandchildren and an occasional actor with a small part in A Star Is Born, has died. He was 19.

Rodriguez’s mother, the actor and filmmaker Drena De Niro, confirmed the death of her “beautiful sweet” angel on Instagram. A cause of death was not given.

“I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” wrote Drena (whom De Niro adopted after marrying her mother, Diahnne Abbott). “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.”

In a statement, Robert De Niro said, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Rodriguez appeared in three films over the course of his life, always alongside his mother. His first part came when he was likely just one or two: Drena had been working with filmmaker Bruno de Almeida on his 2005 feature, The Collection, a collaborative project that was made between 2001 and 2005. Drena played multiple characters in the movie, and baby Rodriguez made an appearance credited as “Kid In Cableman.”

Thirteen years later, Rodriguez joined his mother on screen again in two more films. The first was another collaboration with de Almeida, with Rodriguez playing “The Kid” in Cabaret Maxime, a movie that featured his mother, Michael Imperioli, and Ana Padrão, and John Ventimiglia.

That same year, Drena and Rodriguez appeared in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born. Drena was cast as Paulette Stone, the wife of Dave Chappelle’s character, Noodles (a longtime friend of Cooper’s Jackson Maine), while Rodriguez played their son, Leo.

On Instagram, Drena wrote of Rodriguez, “I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

In the comments, Rodriguez's father, the artist Carlo Mare wrote, "My dear Drena… words aren't enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can't spell LOVE without LEO." (Mare, in mourning, shared a black square on his own Instagram.)

Her post featured condolences from many friends, including Naomi Campbell, Debi Mazar, and Andy Cohen. “Drena heartbroken for you,” wrote Campbell. “II can’t imagine how you must feel, May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms ,at this very sad time and loss.”

Rose Perez also paid her respects, writing, “Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you!!! I love you too much!”