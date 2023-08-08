Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Death Ruled an Accident, Caused by Toxic Drug Combination

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s death has been ruled an accident, according to reports from the New York City Medical Examiner released on Tuesday. The 19-year-old died on July 3, from what has been determined to be a “toxic” combination of drugs. In a statement to Rolling Stone, the office confirmed that fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine were discovered in Rodriguez’s system.

Just over a week after his death, 20-year-old Sofia Haley Marks was arrested on federal drug charges stemming from an investigation tied to the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, according to reports from ABC News. Law enforcement sources noted that Marks is allegedly known locally as the “Percocet Princess,” and is believed to have sold drugs to Rodriguez.

Drena De Niro, Rodriguez’s mother and De Niro’s daughter, commented on an Instagram post two days after her son’s death, writing: “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever.”

In a separate post, she mourned the loss, sharing: “None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time.” Trending Two Teens Hitchhiked to a Concert. 50 Years Later, They Haven't Come Home ‘Gilmore Girls’ Actors Sound Off on Netflix Over Show’s Streaming Residuals The Most Ridiculously Right-Wing Country Songs of All Time These Nazis Want to Turn New England Into a White Ethnostate

She added: “You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army. I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again. My heart is broken forever.”

In a statement at the time, Robert De Niro said, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”