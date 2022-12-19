Robert De Niro Was Almost the Victim of a Grinchy Christmas Heist

Robert De Niro was nearly the victim of a Christmas heist. On Monday, Police arrested a 30-year-old woman who broke into, and was trying to steal items from, a New York City home where the actor was staying.

The incident occurred early Monday morning, Dec. 19, according to a statement from the New York City Police Department. The suspect, Shanice Aviles, was spotted entering a townhouse on East 65th Street through a basement door, which showed “signs of forced entry.”

Police eventually followed Aviles into the townhouse and reportedly found her “attempting to remove property.” A report from ABC 7 New York states that when the cops came in, they allegedly caught Aviles taking presents from under De Niro’s Christmas tree and putting them in a bag.

De Niro, it turns out, was at home during the robbery — though no one knew the actor was staying there until he came down the stairs during the incident. (Per a decline-to-comment statement from De Niro’s reps shared with The New York Times, De Niro doesn’t own the townhouse, which was described as a “temporary rental home.”)

Aviles was ultimately arrested and has since been charged with burglary. Police had been monitoring her, and followed her to De Niro’s place because she was wanted in connection with six other burglaries. She was reportedly arrested just a few weeks ago, on Dec. 8, and was known to the authorities for a slew of other burglary arrests in the past.

A rep for De Niro did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.