Robert Blake , ‘Baretta’ And ‘In Cold Blood’ Actor, Dead at 89

Actor Robert Blake, who starred in the 1967 classic film In Cold Blood and Treasure of the Sierra Madre in 1948, has died at the age of 89, Deadline reports.

The controversial actor died from heart disease in Los Angeles, his niece Noreen Austin confirmed to the outlet.

Born Michael James Gubitosi on Sept. 18, 1933 in Nutley, New Jersey, Blake began acting at a young age with his two siblings as the “The Three Little Hillbillies.” His family moved to California in 1938, and Blake, along with his siblings, worked as movie extras in Los Angeles.

The actor’s career spanned over six decades, and included his lead role in the Our Gang (Little Rascals) short film series starting in 1939 to his final feature film in David Lynch’s Lost Highway in 1997.

In 1977, Blake won an Emmy Award For Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of New York City undercover detective Tony Baretta in Baretta. The television show ran from 1975 to 1978 on ABC.

In 2001, Blake was involved in a highly publicized trial after he was charged with the murder of his second wife Bonny Lee Bakley, who was found dead outside of a restaurant in the Valley. The three-month trial ended in a jury acquitting Blake in 2005.

Blake wrote his memoir, “The Life of Rascal: What I Did for Love,” in 2012, and lived a quiet life in Southern California. His family requests that any donations be made to City of Hope.