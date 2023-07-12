Rob McElhenney Diagnosed With ‘Neurodevelopmental Disorders’ at 46

Rob McElhenney will be digging deep on a forthcoming episode of the Always Sunny Podcast, hosted with his former co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. The actor recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

McElhenney, 46, will detail his full diagnosis and prognosis on the upcoming podcast episode, set to arrive in two weeks, but is leading with a comforting message for other people who received diagnoses later in life.

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!



I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks)



It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are… — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 11, 2023

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” You’re not stupid. You’re not “bad”. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

McElhenney doesn’t often open up to the internet in this way. Usually, he’s posting about his latest sports ventures, like the Wrexham Association Football Club he co-owns with Ryan Reynolds. Most recently, he invested in the Renault-owned Formula 1 team Alpine with Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan.

The Always Sunny Podcast will be going on a short tour later this year with one show at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia in September and two shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in October. Trending Murdochs Start to Sour on DeSantis: 'They Can Smell a Loser' 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms Fans Keep Dying at This Country Music Festival. Their Families Want Answers The Trillion-Dollar Grift: Inside the Greatest Scam of All Time

The show usually looks back on the past fifteen seasons of the popular series, but also delves into how both the show and its actors have evolved and developed over the years. “And sometimes…they’ll do none of that. Sometimes they’d rather have a deep discussion about an altercation they had in a drive-thru line, or have their blood drawn on camera and compete to see who’s healthiest,” a description on the podcast’s website reads. “And so what? They can do whatever they want, you’re not their mom.”