Rob Kardashian Settles ‘Revenge Porn’ Claims From Blac Chyna, Trial Averted

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a last-minute settlement to avert a trial over Chyna’s allegation Kardashian illegally posted private naked photos of her on Instagram in July 2017.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning, but prospective jurors were told they were no longer needed.

“The case in not going forward. It settled,” a source confirms to Rolling Stone.

Details of the eleventh-hour deal were not immediately known, but Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said at a hearing last week that a financial settlement offer was on the table but had been rejected by Kardashian’s camp. At the same hearing, Kardashian’s lawyers tried — but failed — to get the judge to recognize and enforce an alleged agreement to settle the case based on terms discussed in an email in late May. Ciani said the terms were never accepted by Chyna, so there was never a deal. The court agreed.

That purported pact involved Chyna saying she would dismiss the revenge porn case if Kardashian, 35, resolved a separate civil case against the former couple without Chyna having to pay a dime.

Both sides said last week that they had hoped the case would settle for the benefit of the couple’s young daughter, Dream.

“The reason Mr. Kardashian wants to settle this case, and I think it’s important for the court to understand, is that he has a small child with Ms. White, a girl. And this is the type of trial that will have to deal with a lot of very sensitive issues. That is the reason Mr. Kardashian wanted to settle this case. He doesn’t want in a year or five years, 10 years, his daughter to read about [the] fight between her parents that is going to involve sexually explicit images,” Kardashian lawyer Todd Eagan said.

Ciani said then that her client wasn’t interested in diverting the case to a settlement judge ahead of the Monday trial and reminded the court Chyna’s settlement offer had been rejected.

“There is a small daughter involved here. In fact, that’s why plaintiff is moving forward with this case. She wants her daughter to know that it’s not OK to have nude photos posted against your will, no matter who that person is,” Ciani said.

Chyna first sued Kardashian in 2017 with claims his “revenge porn rant” was a form of domestic abuse. “Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” her original complaint reads. It says Kardashian posted private photos of Chyna’s genitals, buttocks, and nipples to his nine million Instagram followers in a “vicious social media tirade designed to hurt and publicly shame Ms. White.”

Kardashian’s account was suspended, and he later apologized through his lawyer, but Chyna sued, adding other claims involving alleged domestic violence and accusing Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kyle Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian of trash-talking her to TV executives and effectively killing her E! reality show Rob & Chyna.

A judge eventually severed the claims against Rob Kardashian from the claims against his mom and sisters. Jurors found in favor of the Kardashian women at a separate trial in April that involved testimony from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian.