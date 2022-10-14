Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

In a short but dramatic teaser shared on her social channels, RiRi — the creative director and an executive producer of the show — modeled sparkly new lingerie from her billion-dollar fashion brand to get fans ready for what’s to come.

A press release for the event calls the show a “seductive fashion fever dream” with “the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature,” so yeah, it’s going to have an after-dark vibe. (As if there were any doubt.) “Rihanna’s latest collection,” we’re told, “features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly.”

As for the show itself, fans can expect an “all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.” Last year’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography, featured performances from Nas, Daddy Yankee, Normani, Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, Jade Novah, and BIA — as well as appearances from Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Vanessa Hudgens, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, and Cindy Crawford.

The first Savage X Fenty Show took place at New York Fashion Week in 2018, the same year the brand was launched to instant acclaim and success. Models included Bella and Gigi Hadid. A Prime Video broadcast event followed in 2019, adding musical guests for the first time, including DJ Khaled, Migos, Big Sean, Halsey, Fat Joe, and A$AP Ferg. Rihanna also modeled in the show.

The show has been getting bigger and more ambitious with every installment, so there’s no telling how far Rihanna will take it this time. But Savage X Fenty’s mission — comfort, confidence, and sexiness for every body type — is bound to be on full display. Aside from the star power behind it, the brand is beloved for making affordable bras, underwear, and loungewear in a wide range of inclusive sizes.

Tune in on Nov. 9 to see the hot new looks, and if you see something you like, it all goes on sale at Savage X Fenty and Amazon Fashion the same day. Happy watching, and happy shopping.