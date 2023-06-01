‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season Three Trailer Teases Casting of Sturgill Simpson

Max has dropped a new trailer for the third season of The Righteous Gemstones, set to arrive June 18. The clip reveals numerous new additions to the cast, including Steve Zahn, Kristen Johnston, Stephen Dorff, Iliza Shlesinger, and musician Sturgill Simpson.

A synopsis for the season teases, “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

The Righteous Gemstones was created by Danny McBride, who is a longtime pal of Simpson. In 2019, the actor told Pitchfork the pair have similar creative styles. “I respect that he’s been doing what he’s doing and found success not when he was 19 years old,” McBride noted. “He kind of lived a whole life before he became a rock star. And he actively wants to shed people’s perceptions of him. He leads the charge in his career, and not in a way that people expect.”

The series, about a family of televangelists, stars McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Walton Goggins.

In 2021, Simpson released his seventh studio album, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita. Last year, the musician collaborated with Angel Olsen on an updated version of “Big Time,” from Olsen’s LP of the same name. Earlier this year, he joined the star-studded lineup of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday bash at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.