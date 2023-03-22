‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

Justin Roiland, who co-created Rick and Morty, has been cleared of domestic violence charges, according to Variety. Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, said there was insufficient evidence.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’ That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful.”

In January, authorities arrested Roiland and charged him with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit following the incident. The charges related to an incident in Jan. 2020 in which he allegedly hurt a woman he was seeing at the time. She chose to remain anonymous, going as Jane Doe. He pleaded not guilty.

That same month, Adult Swim announced it had "ended its association with Justin Roiland," adding that "Rick and Morty will continue." Hulu, which had just premiered a new show by Roiland called Koala Man, also said it would no longer work with him, though the shows he'd worked on for them would continue.

Variety reported that both Hulu and Adult Swim declined to comment following today’s news.

“Now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name,” Roiland wrote in his Twitter statement.