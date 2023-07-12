Residente, Leslie Grace Star in Indie Film ‘In The Summers’

Upcoming film In The Summers starring Puerto Rican rapper René “Residente” Pérez Joglar, in his acting debut, and Leslie Grace has wrapped production in New Mexico, Deadline reports.

Exile Content Studio, a Candle Media Company, worked with Lexicon Development, 1868 Studios and LUZ Films to produce the indie feature. Along with Residente and Grace, Sasha Calle and Lío Mehiel will star in director Alessandra Lacorazza’s feature debut.

The film tells the story of two sisters, Violeta (Mehiel) and Eva (Calle), who visit their father Vicente (Residente) during the summer, and how over time, his battle with addiction begins to shatter their family dynamic. The character Yenny will be played by Grace.

“Alessandra is a visionary filmmaker and her script for In The Summers profoundly spoke to our mission at Exile to create content that uplifts Latin voices and tells rich, diverse stories,” said Nando Vila, Head of Exile Content Studio.

Alexander Dinelaris, the founder of Lexicon Development, added, “The moment I finished this screenplay I knew that it represented the kind of voice we set out to support with our mission at Lexicon.”

Deadline offered a first look at the film on Tuesday.

EXCLUSIVE: The indie feature In The Summers has wrapped production in New Mexico and Deadline has your first look at stars René “Residente” Pérez Joglar, in his acting debut, Sasha Calle, Lio Mehiel and Leslie Grace https://t.co/GPq9V6PPy0 pic.twitter.com/CvuLOmwJCS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 11, 2023

In February, the Calle 13 star announced that he would be collaborating with Birdman screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris to write a new film titled Porto Rico about the life of Puerto Rican revolutionary José Maldonado Román. Previously, Residente led direction on a documentary about his life in 2017, and worked on a 2018 documentary film about Panamanian legend Rubén Blades titled Rubén Blades Is Not My Name.

Last year, after Warner Bros. Discovery nixed its $78 million Batgirl movie six months after it completed production, Grace — who played Babs Gordon a.k.a. Batgirl in the shelved film — shared footage from the set including a snippet of “Batgirls Get Lonely Too” and a TikTok post soundtracked to Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All).”