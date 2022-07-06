 Watch 'Reservation Dogs' Season Two Trailer Featuring Megan Mullally - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

‘Reservation Dogs’ Taps Guests Megan Mullally, Marc Maron for Season Two

“We just want to show people that our cultures are alive and thriving. We are still here,” Taika Waititi says of the series

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s comedy series Reservation Dogs is back with its pack of lovable characters on Aug. 3 as the gang returns for a second season on FX and Hulu. On Wednesday, the streaming service dropped the new season’s official trailer.

The trailer starts with Jackie (Elva Guerra) hearing from a Native fortune-teller as clips from the new episodes begin to play. The trailer sees Elora (Devery Jacobs) driving to California with Jackie, who’s from another gang, as the duo meet new people, including a character played by Megan Mullally.

“Are you girls running away?” asks Mullally, adding, “Damn, I’m so jealous.”

The trailer also shows Bear Smallhimm (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) attempting a construction work job as coworkers laugh at him and he vents from a port-a-potty. “They don’t teach you anything, they just expect you to know,” he says.

The clip follows the gang as they’re chased from a truck, sees someone fall off a roof, and ends with a sweet scene of all the cast members joining for a hug. The new season is also set to see the return of West Studi as Bucky and will feature comedian and WTF podcast host Marc Maron.

The first season introduced the lovable indigenous characters, who live in a reservation in Oklahoma. The new season picks up where the first left off as Elora escapes to California attempting to flee her grief after the suicide death of their friend Daniel.

“A show like Reservation Dogs feels long overdue,” Rolling Stone said in the review of its first season. “And this exact show? It’s awfully good, even if its heroes are bad at being bad.”

The show is co-created by Taika Waititi, who spoke to Deadline recently about the impact of the show.

“We just want to show people that our cultures are alive and thriving. We are still here,” he said. “We’re not just relegated to these images that you see in other movies and Westerns, where people assume Native Americans wear traditional clothes and ride horses and fight cowboys. That’s just one tiny part of a people’s history. It’s way richer than that.”

In This Article: FX, Hulu, Marc Maron, Taika Waititi, trailer

