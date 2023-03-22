Imagine Being Dracula's Butler, and Dracula Is ... Nicolas Cage: New 'Renfield' Trailer

Nicholas Hoult, playing the titular toady Renfield in a new movie about Dracula’s assistant, bemoans his lot in life and dreams of breaking free of his dark master in a new trailer for Renfield. As the two-and-a-half–minute trailer shows, Dracula (Nicolas Cage), is pretty annoying and egotistical. Just imagine having to dry-clean the same cape for decades, since the film is set in the present. After meeting a cop played by Awkwafina, Renfield decides to take agency, leading to a rat-fueled, bloody climax in the trailer, and probably an even bloodier one in the movie, which comes out April 14.

Filmmaker Chris McKay of The Lego Movie fame directed the picture based on a screenplay by Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley, which he based on an idea by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The film also features actors Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation)and Adrian Martinez (Stumptown).

Rolling Stone has called Renfield one of the most anticipated movies of the year. “What director Chris McKay’s horror-comedy wonders is: What if Renfield finally got fed up with having to follow Dracula’s orders and tried to get out of what he realizes is an extremely ‘toxic relationship?'” Rolling Stone said. “Nicolas Hoult — who, between Hulu’s The Great and The Menu, has been on quite a roll lately — stars as the title character. And no less than Nicolas Cage shows up as the alpha vampire, channeling his life-long love for Nosferatu, German Expressionism, etc., in the sort of part that he can really [dramatic pause] sink his teeth into.”

Another trailer for the film came out a few months ago.