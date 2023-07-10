Reneé Rapp Exits ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’: The Show ‘Changed My Life’

It’s the end of an era for Reneé Rapp. The actress and musician who stars as Leighton in MAX’s The Sex Lives of College Girls revealed Monday that she’ll exit the show following its upcoming third season. In a Twitter statement, she thanked the show’s creators and celebrated how much the role has helped grow her fanbase and career.

“College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community,” she wrote, before adding, “A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life.”

“I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too,” she added. “She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know.”

Deadline first reported the news of her exit Monday, reporting that she will appear in a “handful of episodes” of the show’s third season and will depart after they air. “I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls,” she wrote in her statement.

Rapp announced that she’ll release her full-length album Snow Angel in mid-August after dropping her successful Everything to Everyone EP last year. She told Rolling Stone at the time that “music was all I ever wanted to do” and that she agreed to star in Broadway’s Mean Girls as long as it led her to music.

"I was like, 'All right, I will do this show if you promise to help me in my music career. I know you bitches have connections. You do SNL. I know it.' I was like, 'You have to help me, and I am so blessed to do this job. If you can pinky swear it to me, then let's do it,'" she said. "And we did just that."

She also spoke to Rolling Stone this month about her upcoming LP, describing it as a snapshot of what she’s been going through lately, including processing a recent “intense” breakup.

“It is the most intense interpersonal relationships and experiences that I’ve had over the last five months, whether they be good or bad,” she said. “And all of them are bad.”