Whole Liotta Love: Ray Liotta to Receive Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Ray Liotta will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a special ceremony taking place next Friday, Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Liotta’s daughter, Karen, will accept the star on her father’s behalf, while Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton will pay tribute to the late actor. The event will be live-streamed, and the ceremony will coincide with the release of one of Liotta’s final film roles, Cocaine Bear (which Banks directed).

“Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, said in a statement. “The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history.”

Banks and Liotta first met while making the 2011 comedy, The Details, reuniting over a decade later for Cocaine Bear. In a statement on Instagram after Liotta’s death last May, Banks wrote, “When any actor of Ray’s caliber puts trust in you as a director, it’s a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn’t follow me, that I couldn’t direct action because of that. Ray’s respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do fucking anything in this town.”

As for Egerton, he got to know Liotta when the pair worked together on the Apple TV+ miniseries, Black Bird, which premiered last July. In an interview with EW, Egerton spoke about the "special bond" that seemed to appear between them the moment they met.

“I couldn’t quite work out why we just clicked in a way that was lovely,” Egerton said. “I felt very relaxed in his company. He and I would sit in silence and it’s not often that you get that with somebody. Do you know what I mean? Especially if you’ve only just met them. And I mean it in the nicest way, to sit comfortably in silence with someone is quite a thing.”

Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67 while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. That project, Dangerous Waters, is one of a handful of posthumous projects that will be released in the coming years. Other movies include Charlie Day’s comedy Fool’s Paradise and the horror film, The Substance.