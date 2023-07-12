Ray Liotta Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination

Ray Liotta earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for his performance in the AppleTV+ mini-series, Black Bird.

The late actor will compete for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, against Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Joseph Lee (Beef), Young Mazino (Beef), Jesse Plemons (Love and Death), Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales).

This marks Liotta’s second Emmy nomination and could also be his second win. Back in 2005, he won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for an appearance on ER.

Black Bird was one of the last projects Liotta completed before his death in May 2022, with the series premiering only a few months later. In the show, Liotta played the disappointed father of Taron Egerton’s character Jimmy, a one-time football prospect caught in a web of crime. In the show, Jimmy has to choose between a 10-year prison sentence without parole or a dangerous plea deal that’ll find him serving some time in a maximum-security prison under orders to befriend a suspected serial killer (Hauser).

After his death, Egerton shared a touching tribute to Liotta on Instagram, recalling their first meeting on the Black Bird set. “He was keeping himself to himself. Protecting his energy and his performance. I didn’t know how to approach him as I didn’t want to intrude. He caught my eye and walked over to me and hugged me without saying a word. It was a long hug. But not uncomfortable. We only spoke to each other in character for that first day. I took my lead from him. I think he wanted us to be a father and son before we were colleagues. What ensued was a profound experience for me as an actor; I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer. He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated.” Trending Murdochs Start to Sour on DeSantis: 'They Can Smell a Loser' 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms Fans Keep Dying at This Country Music Festival. Their Families Want Answers The Trillion-Dollar Grift: Inside the Greatest Scam of All Time

Liotta died in his sleep while on location in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. A cause of death was later revealed, with doctors saying he suffered respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema (fluid in his lung), and acute heart failure.

Along with Black Bird, Liotta had completed a few other projects before his death, including two movies, Cocaine Bear and Fool’s Paradise. Another posthumous project, April 29, 1992, is expected to be released this year though an official release date hasn’t been announced yet.