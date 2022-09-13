Quinta Brunson Forced to Step Over Lifeless Jimmy Kimmel to Accept Her Emmy

Twitter is not happy that Quinta Brunson inadvertently became part of a Jimmy Kimmel bit as she accepted the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Kimmel presented the category alongside Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel on stage and joked that the late-night host “got into the skinny margaritas” after losing in his category earlier. Instead of leaving the stage, Kimmel lay motionless on the floor as Brunson accepted her award, remaining there, seemingly lifeless, for more than two minutes. The actress and writer even tried to make a joke of it, urging him, “Jimmy, wake up, I won.”

Viewers have not been pleased with Kimmel’s antics, with some Twitter users calling the stunt an example of white male privilege. However, Brunson addressed the situation backstage in the Emmys’ pressroom, saying that she isn’t upset.

“I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” she said. “I don’t know what the Internet thinks.”

Quinta Brunson addressed Jimmy Kimmel laying on stage during her #Emmys acceptance speech: "I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much…Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face." https://t.co/Bm8Bfhyi0k pic.twitter.com/cMDuZbq0AQ — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

She continued, “Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott, and he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC. So I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there! I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment.”

Brunson is scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live tomorrow night, where it may all come to a head. “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face,” Brunson joked. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is. — Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it.



White men really are insufferable. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) September 13, 2022

White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022 — H. (@cynicaltomorrow) September 13, 2022

SO JIMMY KIMMEL COMMITTED TO THE MEDIOCRE BIT OF LAYING THERE THE ENTIRE TIME ON STAGE WHILE QUINTA BRUNSON ACCEPTED HER FIRST EVER EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING COMEDY WRITING FOR ABBOT ELEMENTARY AND NOW WE’RE HAVING DIALOGUE ABOUT UNFUNNY WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/GvpI4pSdPc — braaandon (@bdsours) September 13, 2022

Last night’s award marked Brunson’s first Emmy. She is the third Black person, and second Black woman, to win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Previous winners are Larry Wilmore for The Bernie Mac Show and Lena Waithe for Master of None.

Kimmel has not yet responded.