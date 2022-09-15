Quinta Brunson Interrupts ‘Kimmel’ Monologue for Acceptance Speech Redo After Emmy Controversy

After drawing ire from social media users following an ill-timed and poorly planned comedic bit during Monday night’s Emmy Awards, during which Abbot Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson was forced to step over an immobile Jimmy Kimmel as she accepted her award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, the multi-hyphenate comedian crashed the late-night host’s opening monologue Wednesday in hopes of a redo.

The actress and writer — who also serves as the hit comedy series’ creator — walked onstage near the conclusion of the comedian’s opening bit, to significant applause from the audience. After sauntering up to Kimmel, who offered a few lines of feigned surprise, Brunson got down to business and explained she was looking for a second chance at reclaiming her moment in the spotlight.

“You know how when you win an Emmy, you have have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is, like, not that much time?” Brunson asked. “And then, someone does like — you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?” Sheepishly, Kimmel acknowledged the slight before allowing Brunson to continue. “I was wondering — or, more, demanding — if I could have a couple extra minutes to thank, you know, a couple of extra people I didn’t get to thank on Monday night,” she said.

As Kimmel (rightfully!) retreated to the rear of the stage, Brunson delivered an impassioned list of thank-yous to everyone from her publicity team and Abbot Elementary producers, to “the internet, for raising for me.” She also lobbed a playful joke to her writing staff. “To all my Abbott Elementary writers watching, I couldn’t have this without you,” she said. “Now please, go to bed, because we have work tomorrow — even though we’re adults and I have no jurisdiction when you sleep.”

Following the segment, Brunson sat down with Kimmel to discuss her historic Emmy win and the upcoming season of her critically acclaimed show — but not before Kimmel issued a somewhat half-assed apology for his panned gaffe during Monday’s award ceremony. “People got upset. They said I stole your moment — and maybe I did,” Kimmel said. “And I’m very sorry if I did do that — I’m sorry did do that, actually. The last thing I would ever want to do is upset you, because I think so much of you and I think you know that — I hope you know that.”

Graciously, Brunson veered away from drama and accepted the late-night host’s apology. “I honestly was in such a moment, having a good time. I won my first Emmy,” she said. “I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time. I don’t know. I didn’t see any of that.”

Brunson doesn’t have much time to bask in her Emmy win, unfortunately. The second season of Abbott Elementary premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.