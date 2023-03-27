fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Director's Seat

Questlove Tapped to Direct ‘Aristocats’ Remake for Disney

The Roots musician will also helm music for the film and serve as executive producer
Questlove
Questlove on April 30, 2019 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Disney’s Arisocats remake has found a director. Questlove will helm the film in addition to serving as executive producer and overseeing its music.

Described as a hybrid mix between live-action and CGI, Aristocats will feature a script from Will Gluck and Keith Bunin. It marks Questlove’s directorial debut in a feature film as he revives the decades-old story about a family of cats trying to make their way back home after being kidnapped by an evil butler.

Questlove made his official directorial debut with Summer of Soul, the 2021 documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival. For the film, the musician dug into history to deliver a fresh narrative to a modern audience.

Trending

“The number one question I had was, ‘Who wouldn’t want to see this?’” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “Why wasn’t this written about? Who would throw this away?’” The documentary went on to win Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The upcoming Disney project marks the first remake of the film which was originally released in 1970 with voice acting from Eva Gabor and Phil Harris. Robert and Richard Sherman helmed the music for the animated picture, including “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat” and the theme song “The Aristocats.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies in Ski Crash Trial: 'You Skied Directly Into My F---ing Back!'

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault, Rep Says Actor "Has Done Nothing Wrong"

Gisele Bündchen’s Newest Beach Ad for Louis Vuitton Is as Showstopping As It Gets

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Japanese-Inspired Altadena Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad