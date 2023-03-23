fbpixel
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Trailer Teases Romance, Power and Scandal

Bridgerton spinoff series will debut on Netflix on May 4
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023
Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.' LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Lace up your corsets: Netflix has released the first trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a spinoff of the popular Regency romance series.

In the dramatic trailer, a young version of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) is sent to marry King George (Corey Mylchreest) against her wishes. The clip reveals their uncertain romance, as well as her eventual rise to power.

The official synopsis notes, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from the original Bridgerton. The cast also includes Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, and Cyril Nri. The series was created by Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tom Verica.

Queen Charlotte will debut on Netflix on May 4.

