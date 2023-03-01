fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Healing with Harry

Viewers Can Watch Prince Harry Talk to a Trauma Expert for $33.09

Paying ticket holders can watch Harry join Dr. Gabor Maté in a live-stream event
Viewers Can Watch Prince Harry Talk to a Trauma Expert for $33.09
Prince Harry Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry will join Dr. Gabor Maté, the author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, for a live-stream event, and viewers can tune in for $33.09.

According to the event’s description, the Duke of Sussex will sit down for an “intimate conversation” with Dr. Maté “as they discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing.” His fellow guest is billed as a “highly sought” expert on “trauma, addiction, stress, and childhood development,” and the other of several other books.

Trending

The virtual event is set for Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET via Vimeo, and fans who purchase a ticket are promised a copy of Harry’s book Spare, plus an opportunity to submit questions prior to the talk show-esque affair.

As Prince Harry once again sits down to discuss his controversial memoir, there has been ample conversation (and a handful of choice memes) surrounding the contents of the book, which sold a record 1.4 million copies in its first day of release. Earlier this year, the quasi-royal was inescapable as he made the press rounds promoting Spare. Still, if there is anything left to reveal besides his frostbitten todger, there will be a paying audience listen.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Noah Cyrus Confidently Freed the Nipple in a Showstopping Mesh Look for Milan Fashion Week

Evanna Lynch Addresses J.K. Rowling Trans Controversy, Says the Author Advocates for “Most Vulnerable Members of Society”

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Set at Warner Bros.

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad