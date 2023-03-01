Viewers Can Watch Prince Harry Talk to a Trauma Expert for $33.09

Prince Harry will join Dr. Gabor Maté, the author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, for a live-stream event, and viewers can tune in for $33.09.

According to the event's description, the Duke of Sussex will sit down for an "intimate conversation" with Dr. Maté "as they discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing." His fellow guest is billed as a "highly sought" expert on "trauma, addiction, stress, and childhood development," and the other of several other books.

The virtual event is set for Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET via Vimeo, and fans who purchase a ticket are promised a copy of Harry’s book Spare, plus an opportunity to submit questions prior to the talk show-esque affair.

As Prince Harry once again sits down to discuss his controversial memoir, there has been ample conversation (and a handful of choice memes) surrounding the contents of the book, which sold a record 1.4 million copies in its first day of release. Earlier this year, the quasi-royal was inescapable as he made the press rounds promoting Spare. Still, if there is anything left to reveal besides his frostbitten todger, there will be a paying audience listen.