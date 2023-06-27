fbpixel
Stream Queens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Deal With Netflix Isn’t Going Anywhere

Despite upheaval with their Spotify deal, the blue bloods' planned Heart of Invictus docuseries is still a go
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyat√© of Guinea. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A little over a week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production studio, Archewell, announced they would be consciously uncoupling with Spotify (the official language was “mutually agreed to part ways”), Netflix is affirming its dedication to the blue bloods.

“The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value,” a Netflix spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight (via Hello!). “[The docuseries] Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending anytime soon. We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

Hello! reports that the royals’ Netflix deal is allegedly worth around $100 million. The Spotify agreement was rumored to be worth around $20 million, and incidentally, The New York Times has speculated that Prince Harry’s bestselling tell-all Spare was part of a supposed $20 million multi-book contract. (In other words, the couple is getting on grandly despite tabloid headlines.)

Heart of Invictus will chronicle the journeys of athletes participating in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in April of last year, according to People. “This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games,” the streaming service tweeted a few months back.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said of the series in a 2021 statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

The collapse of the royals’ Spotify deal comes after Markle delivered only one, 12-episode season of her Archetypes podcast. Variety reported that the breakdown came because the couple wanted to open up their productions to other streamers, and Spotify was allegedly disappointed that all Archewell Audio delivered was only one podcast.

