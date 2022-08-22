UK TV Will ‘Reimagine’ Prince Andrew’s Embarassing Jeffrey Epstein Interview in a Satirical Musical

A satirical take on Prince Andrew is headed for Channel 4. On Monday, the British network announced that it’ll air Prince Andrew: The Musical, a comedic musical based on the Duke of York’s life, including his BBC interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

The network said the interview, considered by many as an extremely low point for the royal, will be “reimagined” as part of the show. Andrew was criticized for not showing empathy for the child victims of Epstein, who killed himself in prison in August.

The show, described as a “satirical send-up of the life and times” of the royal, is being led by comedian Kieran Hodgson and is part of a 40-year anniversary season of a show called Truth Or Dare. It’s unclear when the musical will air.

Andrew’s personal life has been a large focus of British tabloids and the general public since his divorce from Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson in 1996. Most recently, he took a break from royal responsibilities and has stayed away from the general public. In January, his honorary military titles were removed, and he can no longer use the “his royal highness” title.

Last year, Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused Queen Elizabeth II’s son of raping her when she was 17 years old. Though the settlement amount was never disclosed, the woman’s lawyer said, “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.” (The Telegraph reported that the settlement was for around $16 million.)

“[Prince Andrew] accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the filing read. “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Andrew has long denied Giuffre’s allegations against him, including in his BBC interview. Giuffre claimed Epstein trafficked her to Andrew for sex when she was 17 and that she received “express or implied threats” from Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and/or Andrew to perform sexual acts with the disgraced Duke of York. Since Giuffre filed her lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, the royal and his lawyers have tried to get the case dismissed without success.