‘Poor Things’: Emma Stone Is Brought Back to Life in New Trailer

Following a teaser last month, Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest offbeat comedy, Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

The film, based on Alasdair Grey’s novel of the same name, is a sort of Big-meets-Reanimator as Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman who — thanks to her scientist father, played Frankenstein-style by Willem Dafoe — is brought back to life after dying, but with a caveat: Her brain has been replaced with that of her unborn child.

“Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.” Trending He Spent a Decade Trying to Prove His Parents Killed His Teen Sister ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Twist: Was Raquel’s Confession Worth the Wait? Trump Responds to Chris Christie Attacks With ... Fat Jokes Ariana Madix Releases 'F-ck Me in This T-Shirt' Merch After Tom Sandoval’s ‘Sick’ Reunion Comment

Poor Things finds Lanthimos reuniting with Stone, who starred in his last full-length film, The Favourite, in 2018 and the short film Bleat in 2022.

The film, out Sept. 8, also stars Jerrod Carmichael, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, and Wayne Brett.