Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Resurrect ‘Tomb Raider’ as TV Series for Amazon

After joining the Indiana Jones series in the upcoming Dial of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to revive another dormant adventurer franchise, Tomb Raider.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Waller-Bridge will pen a TV reboot of the beloved video game for Amazon Studios. The TV series is part of a larger Tomb Raider multi-platform universe that will also include another big-screen adaptation and video games, the former of which could also involve the Fleabag star.

However, there are currently no plans for Waller-Bridge, a “big Tomb Raider fan,” to step into the role of tomb raider Lara Croft, previously portrayed in film adaptations by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Waller-Bridge, who has an overall deal with Amazon that was recently re-upped, was previously enlisted to star in Prime Video’s rebooting of Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Donald Glover; Waller-Bridge ultimately exited the project due to creative differences and was replaced by Pen15’s Maya Erskine.

The Emmy-winning Waller-Bridge previously accrued action cred with writing credits on Killing Eve and the James Bond film No Time to Die. The Hollywood Reporter adds that the Tomb Raider overall deal represents the largest commitment Amazon Studios has put toward a project since devoting $250 million just for the rights for their Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power.

Waller-Bridge will next be seen in the role of Helena, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter, in The Dial of Destiny, out June 30.