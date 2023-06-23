Pete Davidson’s Fever Dream Series ‘Bupkis’ Gets Green Light on Second Season

The massive posters plastered all around the Staten Island Ferry terminal in New York promoting Pete Davidson’s Peacock series Bupkis are here to stay. On Friday, Universal Television announced that the semi-autobiographical show will be returning for a second season with more antics and more special guests.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of ‘Bupkis’ absolutely blew us away,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability.”

In order to successfully straddle the line between the two, Davidson delivers his leading character as a mix of his on and off-screen personas. He’s the guy who got high and bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry that he’s stuck with now, and he’s also the guy who cursed out a PETA executive in an explicit voicemail defending his decision to buy a dog for his grieving mother and sister. Between his real life and the bizarre plot points he dreams up with co-creators Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, there’s more than enough material to mine.

Davidson, Miller, and Sirus all serve as executive producers on the series alongside Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. The show’s first season featured special guest appearances from Jon Stewart, Ray Romano, Charlie Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, John Mulaney, and more.

“Pete, Lorne and the entire ‘Bupkis’ team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in Season 1; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad and the real that comes with stardom,” added Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”