Pete Davidson to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ One Year After Leaving

One year ago, Pete Davidson left Saturday Night Live and moved on to greener pastures, which mostly included dating Kim Kardashian for nine months and inadvertently becoming Kanye West’s mortal enemy. Now, the comedian who spent eight seasons as a cast member on the sketch comedy show will return to host an episode of his own, Rolling Stone has learned.

The May 6 episode will be just like old times, except a chunk of Davidson’s old cast mates who also left — like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney — won’t be there and he’ll have a say as to how much of his dating life is incorporated into the show.

During an appearance on Jon Bernthal’s podcast Real Ones earlier this year, Davidson recalled the way lines between his personal life and work life would blur at Saturday Night Live. It wasn’t because he wanted it to, he doesn’t find his dating life nearly as interesting as everyone else seems to. But it was good material for everyone else.

“I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it’s] topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark,” he explained. “The show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you.”

But the comedian will be returning to the show not in search of his next girlfriend, but to promote his forthcoming comedy series Bupkis. Premiering on Peacock May 4, the show was produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion,” Davidson wrote in a farewell message last year. “Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”

The musical guest for the episode has not yet been revealed, but at least he knows it won’t be him.