Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer

Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.”

Meet Cute was directed by Alex Lehmann, who said in a statement, “If I had a time machine right now, I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me, it’s a decision I don’t get to make. I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

Davidson made headlines this summer after a public split from Kim Kardashian, who he dated for nine months (to the unhappiness of Kanye West). The unlikely couple reportedly ended the relationship due to conflicts over their busy schedules. Cuoco, meanwhile, recently starred in the second season of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.