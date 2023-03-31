Pete Davidson Swears He Isn’t Sliding Into DMs to Find Love

Pete Davidson, a famous man who has dated some of the most famous women on the planet, expressed his incredulity over why people are so interested and invested in his dating life during an appearance on Jon Bernthal’s podcast Real Ones.

“I’m in my 20’s, and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people,” said the comedian, who helped inspire one of pop’s great break-up albums and garnered barely-veiled threats from another girlfriend’s disgruntled ex. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

(Davidson’s full interview with Bernthal dropped on Thursday, but is still currently behind the Real Ones paywall, so quotes via ET. Side note: This is how we learn Bernthal not only has a podcast but a Patreon for his podcast, which is also sponsored by protein supplements? Why is Hollywood not hiring this man to work more? Haven’t they seen him act??)

Davidson went on to explain that he's met most of the people he's dated through work, saying, "I wasn't in anyone's DMs. No one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people, and that's how it happened."

To be fair to Davidson, his frustration over the focus on his dating life seems to stem from the way it tends to overshadow everything else he does. “Suddenly, you’re in this zeitgeist, and that has nothing to do with the work,” he said. “And that’s a really shitty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”

Well, congrats to this man for learning a bit about what it’s like to be a woman in Hollywood.