Pete Davidson Gets 50 hours Community Service for Reckless Driving Charge

A Los Angeles County Superior judge ordered Pete Davidson to complete 50 hours of community service and attend an 18-month diversion program after he crashed his car into a Beverly Hills home back in March, according to a statement from the district attorney on Monday, the New York Times reports.

The judge also ordered the actor to attend 12 hours of traffic school, pay restitution, and visit a morgue to learn about the victims of reckless driving, per the NYT. Davidson will be allowed to perform his community service with the New York Fire Department and complete traffic school in New York as well.

Davidson’s father, Scott, was a firefighter for the department, and died on Sept. 11, 2001, during the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. In the 2020 film King of Staten Island, the actor plays the main character using his father’s first name.

A representative for Davidson did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Davidson was riding his Mercedes Benz alongside Chase Sui Wonders when he crashed his car into the side of a house in early March, per KTLA.