Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders Smashed a Mercedes Into a Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, California, over the weekend, during which their car smashed into a house.

According to KTLA, the accident occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, when Davidson allegedly drove a Mercedes Benz at high speed and lost control of the vehicle. The car hopped the curb, toppled a fire hydrant, and then hit the side of a house.

The Beverly Hills house Pete Davidson reportedly crashed into this weekend. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA. APEX / MEGA

No one was injured in the crash, nor was anyone arrested. Police reportedly also ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the incident, though an investigation is still ongoing.

New video from the aftermath of the incident emerged on Monday, Feb. 6. The footage showed firefighters trying to get a handle on the ruptured hydrant, along with authorities investigating the crash site.

Reps for Davidson and Wonders did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment, nor did a rep for the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Davidson and Wonders have reportedly been dating for a few months now. The pair co-starred in last year’s comedy-horror hit Bodies Bodies Bodies. Wonders is next set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ crime drama City on Fire, which will premiere May 12. And Davidson has a handful of projects coming up, including a voice role in the next Transformers movie, as well as Bupkis, a new comedy series described as a “heightened, fictionalized version” of Davidson’s life (that ostensibly centers around events wilder than smashing a Benz into a suburban home).