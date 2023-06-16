Pete Davidson Faces Reckless Driving Charge After ‘Serious Collision’ Into Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson faces a reckless driving misdemeanor charge after he crashed his sports car into a Beverly Hills home back in March, the L.A. County District Attorney confirmed to Rolling Stone Friday.

Davidson was riding his Mercedes Benz alongside Chase Sui Wonders at high speed when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side of a house in early March, per KTLA. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made at the time.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the D.A.’s office told Rolling Stone in a statement. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

Davidson is set to be arraigned on July 27. His rep did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Following the collision, police ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors at the time, according to KTLA. Footage from the scene showed firefighters trying to get a handle on the ruptured hydrant, along with authorities investigating the crash site.

The D.A.’s office told Rolling Stone that fatalities in Los Angeles due to reckless driving had reached the “highest levels” in 20 years.

“This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore,” the D.A.’s Office said. “As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”