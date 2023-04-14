Pete Davidson and John Mulaney Recreate ‘Heat’ Restaurant Scene in ‘Bupkis’ Trailer

Art imitates life, or life imitates art, or some version of all that in the new trailer for Pete Davidson’s upcoming series, Bupkis.

The semi-autobiographical comedy stars Davidson as himself, with Edie Falco playing his mom and Joe Pesci as his grandfather. The cast is rounded out with an array of guest stars and supporting players that try to help Davidson navigate the chaos of his life — or just add to it.

In the trailer alone, there are appearances from Jon Stewart, Charlie Day, Bobby Cannavale, Chase Sui Wonders (Davidson's current IRL girlfriend, ostensibly playing a romantic partner here, too), Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and even Al Gore, who throws up a Wu-Tang sign at some event called "Tomorrow's Future." The best bit, however, comes at the end when John Mulaney and Davidson pay homage to Al Pacino and Robert De Niro's famous restaurant scene in Heat.

“We’re in comedy,” Mulaney says with such gravity, “you gotta be able to walk away from anything in your life in 30 seconds flat. That’s why I got nothing tying me down.” After a beat, Davidson replies, “You have a kid.”

Along with all the aforementioned folks, Bupkis will feature appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Method Man, Steve Buscemi, Paul Walter Hauser, La La Anthony, and Charlamagne The God. The show premieres May 4 on Peacock (and a couple of days after, Davidson will return to Saturday Night Live as host).