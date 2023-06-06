Buyer’s Remorse: Pete Davidson Has ‘No Idea What’s Going On’ With the Staten Island Ferry He Bought

Most impulse shopping is inconsequential, like buying a $7 drink from an overpriced cafe that wants a tip for pouring cold brew in a cup. But Pete Davidson’s version of this is a bit more complicated. It’s much easier to get rid of some subpar coffee and move on with life than ditch a massive decommissioned Staten Island ferry.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight about the boat he bought with his former Saturday Night Live co-worker Colin Jost. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

And by “figuring it out,” he means brainstorming every possible solution to getting rid of it completely. Fittingly already on the red carpet for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at its Brooklyn premiere, the comedian added: “Hopefully, it turns into a Transformer and gets the fuck out of there so I can stop paying for it.”

On the bright side, the ferry represents a little piece of home for both Davidson and Jost. On the not-so-bright side, in this particular scenario, home is Staten Island, and their little piece of it costs over $280,000.

When Davidson and Jost first purchased the ferry in January 2022, it was with the intention of transforming it into an entertainment venue with the help of comedy club owner Paul Italia.

Last year, Italia explained that the long-term process would cost millions of dollars, according to Hollywood Reporter. “It’s really early stages here,” he said. “You have a great idea and you’re working on executing it and the first step is the acquisition of the boat, and I think that that’s the story right now. We were successful in acquiring the boat and making sure it didn’t go into the scrapyard like the last two.”