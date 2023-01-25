fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Major Expansion

Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions

Deal brings largest owner and producer of televised live entertainment to parent company of Rolling Stone into the fold
PMC and Dick Clark Productions PMC; Dick Clark Productions

Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions. The deal will bring the largest owner and producer of televised live entertainment into the fold for the parent company of Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and more top-tier media brands.

It expands on Penske Media Eldridge’s live event offerings, which include SXSW, Life is Beautiful, ATX TV festival, and LA3C. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“I am thrilled to expand our partnership with Eldridge and Todd,” said CEO and Founder of Penske Media, Jay Penske, in a statement. “I have long admired dcp’s portfolio of iconic and prominent live entertainment brands and look forward to growing and evolving dcp’s footprint and legacy for future audiences across all platforms.”  

“At Eldridge, we seek to grow businesses that stand the test of time,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge, in a statement. “Our decision to build upon our partnership with Penske Media, with whom we already have a deep alliance around media and publishing, is in service to that goal – so dcp may continue to flourish for many decades to come.”

Trending

Dick Clark Productions, which was most recently owned by Eldridge Industries, is known for its major televised live entertainment programming, which includes the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

DCP was founded by the late Dick Clark in 1957. The longtime American Bandstand host died in 2012 at age 82.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With 11 Nods, Followed by ‘Banshees’ and ‘All Quiet’

Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Turning Heads in a Tiny Black Bikini Proves 2023 Will Be Her Most Confident Year Yet 

Adult Swim Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland Following Domestic Abuse Charges

Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad