Cardi B Can’t Believe Her Song Was Featured in ‘You’ Season Four. Penn Badgley Still Wants Her to Make a Cameo

Turns out, Cardi B’s well-documented love for Penn Badgley and his Netflix hit show You is mutual. During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Badgley said he’d be open to having the rapper make a cameo in the show — but only under one condition.

“Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked,” Badgley said. “I wanted her to be in Season Four. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?”

For now, the closest the actor got to snagging an appearance from the rapper was the inclusion of her hit “I Like It” in the first episode of the new season, chaotically placed over a scene where Joe is tasked with ridding a dead body he isn’t entirely sure he killed in the first place.

Still, Badgley is hopeful that his mutual fandom with Cardi will eventually give way to the ultimate crossover event. When Rolling Stone proposed that the rapper be the one to kill Joe, finally taking him down for good, Badgley considered it: “I don’t disagree.”

Following the release of Season Four on Thursday, the rapper dug up the old still of Badgley’s character she made her Twitter profile photo back in October 2021 and set it back in place. Though, this time around, Badgley didn’t change his own photo to a picture of her in return.

“OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME,” Cardi wrote on Twitter in 2021 when she came across an interview with Badgley praising her authentic social media presence. “OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

Cardi B and Penn Badgley have hilarious interaction on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/552Vr4NBNj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 21, 2021

“I thought for years, ‘I’ll get a TikTok when the time is right,’” he told Rolling Stone. “And then when Taylor’s record came out, it just seemed the song wouldn’t have worked with anybody else. Me. Joe. Anti-Hero. Taylor Swift? It just was the perfect moment.”