Paul Sorvino, Memorable Character Actor in ‘GoodFellas,’ ‘Nixon,’ Dead at 83

Paul Sorvino, the celebrated character actor who could play mob kingpins, cops, presidential cabinet members, and even do Shakespeare, died Monday, July 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 83.

Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee, confirmed his death, saying Sorvino died of natural causes. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said.

Sorvino’s daughter, Mira — who followed her father into acting and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1996 — wrote on Twitter, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Sorvino enjoyed a five-decade career as an actor, and is probably best known for his turn as Paulie Cicero, the mob boss based on Paul Vario, in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 classic GoodFellas. He also earned critical acclaim for playing Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s 1995 film Nixon, and turned in memorable supporting performances in films like Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Warren Beatty’s Reds. He also frequently appeared in theatrical productions and on television, even spending one season as a detective on Law and Order in the early Nineties.

Born April 13, 1939 and raised in Brooklyn, Sorvino spent years studying acting and singing at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Though he scored a handful of minor Broadway roles in the mid-Sixties, he worked primarily at an advertising agency until he was compelled to give acting another try at the top of the Seventies.

Work came quickly for Sorvino, who scored supporting roles in films like Carl Reiner’s Where’s Poppa? and Jerry Schatzberg’s The Panic in Needle Park. But his big break came in 1972 with a celebrated performance in Jason Miller’s 1972 Broadway play, That Championship Season (he later reprised his role in the 1982 film adaptation).

From there, Sorvino never looked back. He starred opposite James Caan in 1974’s The Gambler, portrayed the American Communist Party co-founder Louis C. Fraina in Beatty’s Reds, and played a retired Army colonel battling zombies in Larry Cohen’s horror satire The Stuff. Sorvino worked with Beatty again on his big budget Dick Tracy adaptation in 1990, the same year he appeared in GoodFellas.

In a 1992 interview with Charlie Rose, Sorvino discussed the significant challenge of playing Paulie Cicero, saying, “[W]hen you ask me to express a certain lethality, to limb the unconscious of a murderer, a killer, a person who could kiss his grandchild and order your death in the next breath, I don’t know what that is.” He added, “I kept talking to myself for two months, day in and day out, looking for the place that would justify this lethality, this coldness and yet maintain a warm side… Paulie Cicero had not killed himself off, but a certain part of him was absolutely dead. That keep part of him that was cold and dead, and I found that and when I found that, I scared myself with it.”

After the success of GoodFellas, Sorvino spent a season as Sergeant Phil Cerreta on Law & Order, while he also appeared in movies like The Rocketeer and The Firm. Along with his turns in Nixon and Romeo + Juliet, Sorvino’s popped up in another Beatty picture, 1998’s Bulworth, while in 1999 he directed — and had a small role in — a TV movie adaptation of That Championship Season.

In 2012, Sorvino directed his first and only feature film, The Trouble With Cali, which also gave him the chance to work with all of his children. The movie was written by his daughter Amanda Sorvino, while his other two kids, Mira and Michael had small parts in the project.

